Underwood reacts to plant announcement

An emotional day in Underwood as the announcement of the Coal Creek Station coming down is affecting an overwhelming number of the residents in this town.

"Obviously with a plant this size, it has a significant economic impact on a town like this. And while many residents are trying to hold on to optimism, many long-term residents are reasonably upsets. It's a business that has been very supportive of the area as can affect the area greatly. Those jobs, obviously the coal mine next to it will be affected obviously, so it's tough day. Tough news,” Underwood Superintendent Brandt Dick said.

Many in the town say this is the end of a very long battle, saying that for the past few months there had been a lot of tension over finding out which way the plant was going to go. And while many are saying that they are trying to find some closure in these times, there are also many concerns about the long-term impact of the town.

"In some ways, at least there's some finality to it and understanding that we know that it's reality it is going to happen, but I still tough because you're always hoping,” Dick said.

While many state leaders are sharing the disappointment over the decision, they are remaining somewhat optimistic. Hopeful that they will find a way to keep the plant either alive or to find an opportunity for the mine to remain alive as well.

But many of the residents here say that they're worried that their lovely Underwood is going to become a ghost town in a few years.

