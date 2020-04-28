USMCA will go into effect July 1

More than 90 percent of North Dakota exports will be impacted by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

This replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement and is now set to go into effect on July 1.

Many industries are affected by the USMCA agreement, which includes new rules for automobiles, intellectual property and pharmaceutical companies.

But, lawmakers said what will especially impact North Dakotans are the changes to our grain grade and increased access to Canadian dairy, poultry and egg markets.

New grain grading could allow for more product flow to the north.

"Up by the border or something could have a secondary market or an opportunity if there's a need for wheat or durum products up in Canada," said North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne.

Corn is also getting a boost with assured trading to Mexico.

"When you're moving product it opens doors for pricing scenarios to play out, so more corn to Mexico or maybe beef into Canada, tend to help drive prices,” said Watne.

Lawmakers have been pushing for the agreement in order to maintain vital relationships and product flow.

"The USMCA agreement improves our trade policy with neighboring countries and creates a more level playing field for American businesses and workers," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Farmers say they're especially thankful for stability with trading partners following the trade war.

The USMCA will need to be reviewed every six years and will expire in sixteen years.

