US investigates headlight failures in about 392,000 Kia SUVs

The U.S. government’s auto safety agency is investigating complaints that headlights can suddenly fail in some older Kia SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.

The agency says it has 74 reports of failures that may be related to connectors overheating. There were no reports of crashes or injuries.

Some complaints allege that both headlights went out in the middle of turns or while traveling on the highway.

In a statement, Kia says its cooperating, and its own investigation shows that both headlights have not gone dark at the same time.

U.S. investigators will determine how often the problem happens and look into the safety consequences.

