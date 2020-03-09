US capital hit by coronavirus outbreak; State Dept. warns against cruise ship travel

The nation’s capital and its surrounding area was dragged into the coronavirus outbreak over the weekend as a prominent Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., suspended all activities when one of its senior leaders was identified as the first person in the city to test positive for the virus.

The Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was in stable condition after being hospitalized Saturday night. That is according to a statement from the Rev. Crystal Hardin, the assistant rector.

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.

Meanwhile, Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, raising to five the total of confirmed cases in the state. Virginia reported its second case.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.

Officials in California set to receive thousands from cruise ship hit by virus

Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus.

Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Sunday that “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection has noted increased risk for infection from COVID-19 on cruise ships. Officials also warn those that do travel by cruise risk being quaratined by authorities in other countries.

Pope celebrates Mass by himself, live-streams it

Pope Francis has celebrated morning Mass all by himself in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives, and has offered up prayers for those infected with coronavirus and those caring for them.

The Holy See live-streamed Francis’ Mass on Monday, evidence of new measures the Vatican City State has taken to contain the spread of the virus in line with restrictions adopted by the Italian government. With 7,375 people infected, Italy has the most cases outside Asia.

At 83, and with part of one lung removed, Francis would be at risk for serious complications if he were to catch the virus. He came down with a cold two weeks ago, but appears to have recovered and on Monday resumed private meetings, including with bishops from France and two departing ambassadors.

The Vatican, a 108-acre city state in the heart of Rome, has confirmed one positive case. The Vatican Museums have closed and nationwide, the Italian Catholic Church has suspended Masses and other celebrations to prevent people from congregating.

Philippines declares public health emergency

The Philippine president has declared a state of public health emergency throughout the country after health officials confirmed over the weekend the first local transmission of the new coronavirus.

Health officials reported Monday a doubling in just a day of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 20 confirmed infections.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration, which he made public on Monday, says the viral outbreak “constitutes an emergency that threatens national security which requires a whole-of-government response.”

Under the declaration, authorities could order mandatory reporting of infections, enforce quarantines and other disease-control actions, including calling in police and other law enforcement agencies to help deal with the COVID-19 threat.

Singapore will let cruise ship with 2,000 dock

Singapore will allow the Costa Fortuna cruise ship to dock on Tuesday, after it was rejected by Thailand and Malaysia.

Singapore’s port authority and tourism board said in a joint statement Monday that the ship has declared that none of its passengers had any symptoms of respiratory illness.

The statement also said all the ship’s passengers had earlier underwent temperature screening and checks on their travel history before they boarded the ship, which last departed Singapore on March 3.

The statement said the doctor on board the cruise liner will check all passengers and crew to ensure they are healthy before disembarkation. It said Singapore’s cruise terminals remain open to scheduled cruise calls out of Singapore but unscheduled calls have been banned since last month.

Thailand last week refused to let the ship, which has some 2,000 passengers, to dock at the resort island of Phuket since it carried 64 Italians. Malaysia on Saturday also banned the ship from stopping at a northern port.

Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble

Saudi Arabia has cut off air and sea travel to and from the kingdom to nine countries over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Authorities announced early Monday an immediate suspension of flights to and from the kingdom to Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Neighboring Qatar has halted travel to 15 nations.

Mideast stock markets also sharply fell over concerns about oil prices amid the outbreak. Boursa Kuwait shut down in 30 minutes of opening as stocks again dropped by 10%, the third-such emergency halt to trading in recent days.

It came as global oil prices suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War. Other Mideast markets fell as well as the new coronavirus has affected global energy prices and OPEC failed to make a production cut deal with Russia last week.

North Korea flies out foreign diplomats amid virus fight

A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners arrived in Russia’s Far East as the country tightens its lockdown intended to fend off the coronavirus.

North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the COVID-19 illness, but its state media have indicated thousands of people have been quarantined.

Seemingly dozens of passengers lined up at Pyongyang International Airport. North Korean health workers wearing white protective suits scanned them for fevers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were on the flight.

The North lifted a monthlong quarantine on foreign diplomats last week, allowing them to leave the country if needed.

