US Navy utilizing Bismarck Airport for training

A handful of viewers reached out to Your News Leader about some odd looking planes at the Bismarck Airport Monday.

Bismarck Airport Leaders say the US Navy has been using the Bismarck Airport for training.

Matthew Remynse, the Marketing and Operations Manger say the US Navy Aircraft was using the runway for touch and go training on Monday.

Remynse says it is common for the runway to be used for military training, and the touch and go’s are building into the airports schedule.

The aircraft is from Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.