U.S. Air Force response to coronavirus concerns

The U.S. Air Force has updated its health protocols in the wake of growing concerns of the coronavirus.

The changes include travel restrictions for cadets and others at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Also, family members will not be allowed to attend graduation from Air Force basic training until further notice.

Three bases: Travis Air Force Base in California, Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, and Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, are currently housing passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

A spokesperson for Minot Air Force Base tells Your News Leader that currently the base will not be included in this practice.

