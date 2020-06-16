UPDATE: FAA releases more information on fatal plane crash in Mandan

UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration has released more information about a fatal plane crash in Mandan on Saturday.

According to the FAA, the VANS RV8 aircraft crashed and burned during takeoff from the airport around 1: 45 p.m.

The NTSB said it did not travel to the site of the crash, however is investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/13/2020: One person is dead after a plane crash at the Mandan airport Saturday afternoon.

Mandan police say small aircraft crashed at about 1:45 p.m. The pilot was the only person on board and did not survive.

Police say the pilot was from North Dakota, but they are not releasing his name or age at this time.

Mandan police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.