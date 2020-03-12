UMary to stay open with changes while monitoring COVID-19 concern

The University of Mary says it will stay open for in-person classes.

University leaders say if students feel safer elsewhere, they can finish classes online.

If that's possible, the university will handle credit on a case-by-case basis.

UMary President Monsignor James Shea says university-sponsored travel is on hold, but athletic travel will continue based on NSIC/NCAA guidelines.

He says the Rome semester abroad in May is canceled.

For a full list of changes on-campus, consult the press release attached to this story.

