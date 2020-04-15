UMary moves school orientations online

College acceptance letters are going out now, that usually means school orientations follow. Will students experience that if they can't be on campus due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

University of Mary has solved that problem.

Normally students that are going to attend UMary would visit the campus and have the opportunity to meet teachers, and get advice on course registration.

Now that process has been moved online.

Student Orientation, advising, and registration (SOAR) sessions are done via Skype for Business or Microsoft Teams to keep everything on schedule.

University of Mary’s Admissions Director Richard Hinton said, "We've elected to go to a virtual SOAR and so our process will continue to move along, then that'll be very helpful to a student who has to take those standardized test in June."

If you are unsure how your students college or university is handling its orientation sessions you can reach out to the institutions admissions office.

