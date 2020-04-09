UMary becomes care center

The University of Mary's Fieldhouse & Wellness Center once used for sports can now be used for patient care all because of the North Dakota Department of Health.

The center houses 200 cots along with medical supplies.

When the North Dakota Department of Health Reached out to the UMary for space options, UMary was eager to help.

This sports complex was built to host sporting events but now it's being turn into a care center.

University of Mary's Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said, "They've mentioned that it could be used for overflow of the hospitals if they would need it. Now who is that, that would be coming out here, we don't know and I don't think that they know and so you know they're not saying anything definitive because it's an unknown."

Although this facility is filled with health care supplies, the specific use for this facility is still unknown.

Richter said, "They came in they looked at it I was in meeting all day I thought they were simply going to do a walk through and three hours later I heard that they're laying down plywood, which was both surprising but also in many ways exciting to see that the protocols that we've put into place we're working."

Richter says that this 80,000 square foot sports complex is now ready for use should it be needed.

Richter says this facility could easily hold 700 beds if the need is there.

