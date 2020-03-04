UMary Rome satellite students to be relocated amid coronavirus threat

Amid coronavirus concerns, the University of Mary has decided to relocate students studying abroad in Rome to its satellite campus at Arizona State University.

It's meant to reduce the chance of students not being able to return home later.

Students have two options.

They can either finish the their study abroad program at home through online classes or go to the Arizona campus for a not quite abroad experience.

The University says it's thankful no cases have been reported on, or close to its Rome Campus, but is taking precautions before sending students to Arizona.

"They'll return to their own homes and then we're just following the guidelines from the CDC. They will self-Isolate themselves for two weeks, for 14 days in their house just to make sure in the abundance of caution that they didn't catch the virus."

Once the 14 days are over and the students are cleared by a physician, they would then be able to travel to Arizona.

The university anticipates making a decision about the Maymester session of the Rome program by the end of next week.