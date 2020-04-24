UMary Respiratory Therapy seniors receive degrees early to help in health care facilities

Students in the respiratory therapy program at University of Mary received their degrees early to help provide care for patients at heath care facilities around the United States.

Twelve students are graduated and licensed ahead of schedule, allowing them to begin working in hospitals across the nation in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four weeks ago students were practicing skills,

"We had to make the difficult decision to pull them from the clinical," said Chris Sperle, director of the Respiratory Therapy Program.

This week, they're using them to provide immediate care to patients in need.

"I am needed, and when the numbers rise and there's more severe cases, I will be there to help, and I can do everything I can to provide those essential cares," said Kendra Grossman, a graduate.

Seniors in the respiratory therapy program were granted early graduation and temporary licenses'.

"We would like to be out there working and helping if we could," said Grossman.

And their role in treating coronavirus patients is crucial.

"COVID-19 is a respiratory illness and patients are requiring high levels of oxygen, so respiratory therapy is heavily involved," said Sperle.

Professors who once taught these students, are now watching them evolve with the virus.

"Their initiative and willingness to go out and not run away from this pandemic and not being scared is very impressive," said Sperle.

Some of the twelve seniors have stepped into their new roles in Bismarck and Fargo.

Others are waiting for approval to leave North Dakota to help in states who are more severely affected by COVID-19.

