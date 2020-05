One person suffered serious injuries, and another minor injuries, in an accident involving two off-road vehicles Saturday evening near Dion Lake, according to the Rolette County Sheriff's Department.

According to Chief Dep. Joe Boehm, the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m.

Rolette County Sheriff's Department, Rolla and Belcourt EMS, and St. John fire responded.

Boehm said the crash remains under investigation, and more details will be released at a later time.