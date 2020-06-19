Two Bismarck school teachers put together virtual English Learner Summer Institute

Two English Learner teachers from Bismarck Public Schools have put together a new English Learner Summer Institute.

The program teaches English to students and parents who come from a variety of different backgrounds using virtual technology.

Virtual trips to the grocery and Google Meet session are a part of the distant learning course.

Bismarck Public Schools Elementary English Learner Teacher Rebecca Andvik said, "What our institute is about is helping them learn that English vocabulary that they're lacking, so we have a lot of theme based lessons."

Through virtual cooking videos, students can even learn about food.

Andvik said, "We go in to do virtual field trips to kind of show them as to what we would be doing face-to-face."

They also took a field trip through Theodore Roosevelt National Park to learn about nature.

The instructors also have a weekly outdoor lunch with their students to see their learners faces.

The program ends June 24.

