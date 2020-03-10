Turtle Mountain Tribe to restrict funded travel amid coronavirus concerns

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe is restricting travel that's tribally-funded in the wake of growing concerns of the coronavirus.

Chairman Jamie Azure issued an executive order late Tuesday that restricts travel, based on maps by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.

Azure said essential travel will be considered for exceptions, but must be presented to the chairman for consideration, and the travelers will have to be screened by a healthcare provider upon return.

He said the policy will be revisited each Tuesday.

“We're basing everything off of verified data, so we're not basing anything off of social media. We don't want to feed into any hysteria.

These are just preventative measures to make sure that we can reduce the exposure to our membership,” said Azure.

Azure said the tribe has roughly 16,000 enrolled members on the reservation and nearby areas.