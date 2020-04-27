Turtle Mountain Tribe to conduct drive-in COVID-19 testing Thursday

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa will conduct a targeted COVID-19 testing operation Thurs., April 30., according to a notice put out by the tribe Monday.

The testing will take place in the parking lot of the Turtle Mountain Middle School in Belcourt from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., or until test supplies are exhausted.

Samples will be taken from individuals while they remain in their vehicles, similar to recent testing operations in New Town, Stanley, and other communities.

Those tested will include first responders, law enforcement, health care personnel who are at risk of contracting COVID-19, others who are highly susceptible.

Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure says Indian Health Services will be compiling a list of healthcare workers who qualify for testing.

Azure says the testing will allow the tribe to track its own data in order to make planning decisions and mitigate the spread of the virus.

The tribe is currently under a health state of emergency. As of Monday, Rolette County has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Anyone with information should contact IHS at: (701) 477-8445 or the Turtle Mountain Tribe’s COVID-19 Hotline: (701) 477-2615.

