Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa discuss health emergency

Tribal leaders in the Turtle Mountains are working on issuing a Health state of emergency.

Chairman Jamie Azure says this is a precursor to a stay at home order, but so far the tribe has been able to gradually adjust to changes recommended for public health.

This is another precautionary step being taken after implementing a steady shut down of businesses, and issuing a curfew over the past few weeks.

'We're kind of lucky in that sense that we can kind of phase some things in and we don't have to come at a hard stance telling people what they can and cannot do," Azure said.

Leaders held a meeting on Thursday to discuss details and concerns.

The health state of emergency will set the frame work for unnecessary travel limitations and puts rules in place for businesses, people and tribal government operations moving forward.

The order will also limit deliveries from businesses coming from infected counties and, it will allow for teleconferencing between boards and tribal council members changing the way they vote while following social distancing guidelines.

“"Meeting procedures will be changed. Before we would not allow a vote by telephone or digital, now we are, obviously, so everyone has a say in any decisions that are made," Azure said.

The tribe released a draft of the declaration to the public for feedback, and tribal leadership met once more Friday to iron out the final draft.

The Health state of emergency is expected to be signed and take effect Friday night at 10 p.m. Final versions will be available on the tribe's website and later on social media.