Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Proclaims Health Emergency

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa has issued a health emergency declaration that goes into effect Thursday morning.

The proclamation would order all residents to stay at home unless they meet the essential guidelines for work, travel or activities such as getting medication or taking care of others.

This Order shall become effective at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, April 9 and will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1 or until a superseding order is issued.

You can view the full pdf here: https://bit.ly/2Xl12Mr