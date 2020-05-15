Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue leading nationwide competition

An animal shelter in the heart of North Dakota’s Turtle Mountains is leading more than 1,400 shelters in a nationwide competition—and you can vote for them!

As of Friday night, Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue in Rolla has more than 15,700 votes in the Freshpet Freshstart Wunderdogs competition.

Shelters are divided up into five regions. The top vote-getter in each region gets $10,000 for their operations, and the two runners-up in each region get $2,000 apiece.

Several other North Dakota animal shelters are in the running for votes, including three in Mandan—Central Dakota Humane Society, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Miles of Love Dog Rescue.

Shelters in Fargo, Grand Forks, and Jamestown are also listed.

Voting runs through May 17.

You can vote for your local shelter at the link attached to this story.

Image: Freshpet Freshstart website

