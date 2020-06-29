Tuesday brings key deadline for ag loss coverage

Tuesday is the last day to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for 2020.

The programs act as a safety net to farmers should a crop drop substantially in price due to natural disasters, trade disruptions or pandemic.

To enroll contact your local USDA Farm Service Agency office to sign the 2020 enrollment contract.

Producers must enroll in one of the programs annually or be ineligible for compensation if a crop are found to be at risk.

“Take a price loss coverage program which is based on prices or take a revenue agricultural risk coverage which protects them against price and yield,” said Grant Buck, the Ward County Executive Director for Farm Service Agency.

For information on eligibility visit the USDA website.