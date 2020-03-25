Trump says the U.S. will 'reopen' by Easter, Burgum says this may not work for the entire country

President Donald Trump announced he wants to relax government guidelines by Easter in an effort to reopen the economy.

However, health care professionals and state leaders say no one knows if the spread can be contained in just over two weeks.

“Picking one date for the entire United States likely wouldn't make sense because I think, again, this is why it's great that we got 50 state leaders, 50 governors doing a great job leading stuff because each day is going to have a different situation,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

The governor said North Dakota implemented controls far later than other states, which may lead to maintaining tight control down the road.

