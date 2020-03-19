Trump announces enactment of Defense Production Act, and halting evictions and foreclosures

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will enact the Defense Production Act, mobilizing businesses to increase production of vital medical supplies.

Enabling this national defense act gives the president access to ensure the numbers of ventilators and vital medical supplies do not fall short.

“It's both speeding up production working with business and industry across the country and enables the military to help in that process too,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

In a statement, Sen. Kevin Cramer R-N.D said that, “This is an extraordinary moment that requires extraordinary responses. I thank President Trump for keeping Americans safe.”

Representative Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., also commented saying the bill “will free up the president to deal with private sector and government for supply chain issues which we are going to have right now.”

Trump also announced a halt on evictions and foreclosures until the end of April to ease workers and businesses that are struggling.

