Trinity makes push for face mask donations

The Minot community has stepped up and showed support for healthcare workers by donating facemasks.

They say roughly a dozen residents have already reached out to Trinity to offer homemade masks, which Ward County's emergency services is working to get to healthcare providers.

Trinity needs any type of surgical mask or "N95" mask.

Emergency services will provide a pattern to follow to create the masks.

Trinity says they are not currently experiencing a shortage, though the extra masks could come in handy down the road.

The county emergency director Jennifer Wiechmann says the support is invaluable during this time.

“It means a lot that they are stepping up in a capacity that we could not even begin to address this quickly as government and as Trinity."

If you would also like to make face masks for Trinity Health contact Ward County Emergency services for more information.