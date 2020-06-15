Trinity begins reoffering services

Leaders at Trinity Health say they have begun a gradual reopening of medical facilities and operations after having to suspend nonessential services due to COVID-19.

Due to low infection rates in the area, medical services including elective surgeries, routine screenings and clinic visits are now available to patients.

Trinity staff are following safety measures and taking additional measures before seeing patients such as staggering appointment schedules and requiring face masks to be worn by all staff.

Director of Marketing Karim Tripodina said COVID-19 testing is also being done on those undergoing surgery to keep patients and staff healthy.

"Certain patients can get tested, we're working with the Department of Health and getting people tested maybe 72 hours before their surgeries so we have the results ahead of time. That way we can just manage and make sure everything's safe," said Tripodina.

Patients can continue to use Telehealth services offered through Trinity for virtual checkups but if you would like to be seen in person, you will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.