Trinity Lutheran Church food boxes

While some are addressing housing needs, Trinity Lutheran Church staff are making sure people don't go hungry.

The church is setting boxes to be picked up outside their North door that they'll fill with food every morning for those in need.

They ask people to only take one so there's enough to go around.

"Every single one of them thanks me over and over again, that's how important it is and that's why we want these people's needs to be taken care of during this time, very crucial time especially," said office manager Jan Sparrow.