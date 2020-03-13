Trinity Hospital implements visitor restrictions

Trinity Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions amid concerns about the possible spread of influenza and the COVID-19 virus.

The restrictions are in place at both the main hospital location as well as Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s.

The restrictions include:

-Visitation will be limited to immediate family members only

-Immediate family members who have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath are restricted from visiting

-Children are not allowed to visit (anyone under the age of 18)

-Individual departments may put in place additional restrictions based upon patient populations

Karen Zimmerman, the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care, released the following statement:

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we impose these restrictions. We apologize for the inconvenience to family members and friends, but these measures are a necessary precaution to protect our patients, staff, and community to help prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19.”

Trinity encourages good practices to avoid spreading the illness, such as:

-Washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

-Using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

-Avoid touching the face

-Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue

-Staying home if you are sick