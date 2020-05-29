Trinity Health updates face mask policies

Trinity Health doubled down on their hospital's policy that requires both staff and patients to wear masks while at any of their facilities.

The hospital announced Friday that they will begin enforcing the policy June 1.

Trinity has been asking those who attend any of its facilities to wear a face covering, though it will now be a mandatory requirement.

The healthcare provider says N95 masks should be reserved for healthcare workers.

The hospital still recommends that visitors who do not currently have access to a mask use any face covering that covers both their nose and mouth.

