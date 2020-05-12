Trinity Health to require face masks at all facilities

Trinity Health announced Tuesday they will require all people visiting any of their health facilities to wear a mask while on the property.

Vice President Randy Schwan said they will not be able to provide masks due to the need to conserve them for health workers.

The hospital still accepts any sort of face covering that covers both nose and mouth.

“We know how readily available they are in the community, and the fact that you don't need a mask to cover your nose and mouth. You can use a number of alternatives, so we would expect that visitors coming to the hospital would bring that with them,” said Schwan.

Schwan said hand washing, covering cough, and wearing face masks were the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.