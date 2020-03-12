Trinity Health restricts visitors in light of virus

Trinity Health is restricting access to its long-term care facility Trinity Homes to protect residents from both Influenza and COVID-19.

The decision comes after the presumed positive COVID-19 case in Ward County.

Trinity Homes will only allow visitor access for hospice and end-of-life care, or other special circumstances.

The doors will be locked starting Thursday, and all visitors must call the main office at 857-5800 for access.

After 5 p.m. during the week, and at all times on weekends, access to the facility will only be possible through Door #1 via a buzzer system.

