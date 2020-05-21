Trinity Health releases COVID-19 surveillance testing results

Trinity Health says 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in a surveillance testing operation, all of whom were asymptomatic.

Trinity says 468 employees tested negative for the virus.

Trinity says the 3-percent positive rate is in line with statewide rates for testing.

The healthcare provider says employees were tested across acute care, clinic, and Community Ambulance staff, as part of Gov. Doug Burgum’s initiative to increase testing across all healthcare settings.

Trinity says those who tested positive will follow guidelines modeled after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Dakota Department of Health, which involves self-isolating at home while being monitored for symptoms until they can safely return to work.

The provider says First District Health Unit will conduct contact tracing, and return-to-work guidelines will be followed.

Trinity Health says it will conduct more testing of their workforce in the coming days and weeks in an effort to reduce risk of exposure and help Public Health understand the scope of community spread in the area.

