Trinity Health provides updates on furloughed employees, upcoming testing operations

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan addressed the fate of furloughed employees at Tuesday's Minot Press conference.

Out of the roughly 3,000 Trinity Health workers, Schwan says around 700 were partially furloughed and nearly 200 fully furloughed.

Schwan said they placed some furloughed employees in temporary positions such as delivering meals to residents at Trinity Homes.

They also have begun calling back a number of employees to return to work.

"We've been able to do that because as we have been gradually regaining some of the volumes and demand in surgeries, in outpatient therapies, in urgent care, those kinds of things we called those employees back," said Schwan.

Schwan said he plans to get everyone back in as demand at the hospital increases.

Schwan also said that 500 to 600 Trinity employees will be tested during day two of a three-day testing event this week.

"This is round two. As you know, two weeks ago we conducted round one, and we tested nearly 500 employees in that event," said Schwan.

Schwan said Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot, will also be tested next week.

