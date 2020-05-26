Trinity Health provides update to face mask policy at facilities

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan spoke briefly about the healthcare provider’s face mask policy at Tuesday’s joint COVID-19 press conference.

Schwan previously said most Trinity Health facilities would require patients and visitors to wear masks.

Now, Schwan said the hospital may enforce that regulation at all facilities.

“They are required at many of our locations. We're contemplating a policy that will clarify that this week, that will be more comprehensive then masking at all facilities, but we're not prepared to do that yet. Part of the difficulty in that is we have a limited masks to give out,” said Schwan.

Schwan recommends that visitors who do not currently have access to a mask use any face covering that covers both their nose and mouth.

