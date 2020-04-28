Trinity Health opens clinic for respiratory patients

Trinity Health is treating respiratory patients in a new location.

They will now be seen at the new Trinity Health East Ridge located in southeast Minot.

Patients who believe they are having COVID-19 symptoms should still call the hot line before coming in to the clinic.

The new facility means emergency patients without respiratory symptoms can return to Trinity Health's first care clinic for treatment.

“That move will consolidate the caregivers around respiratory care at that clinic. They'll be safe. You'll be safe, and you'll be seen by people who know that particular condition," said Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan.

Schwan said that people with respiratory issues should call in before going in to the new facility.

