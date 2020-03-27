Trinity Health new entry restrictions

Trinity Health is restricting entry to all patient care facilities including outpatient clinics to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This rule is effective this Mon., March 30.

Everyone who needs to enter a facility will be screened for illness and travel.

Most visitors with a patient will not be able to enter except if the patient needs help with a wheelchair, has a power of attorney representative or is a parent accompanying a minor child.

If you have any questions about these new restrictions, you can call Trinity Health at (701) 857-5116.

