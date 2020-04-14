Trinity Health moving forward with new medical campus

Trinity Health has announced they will move forward with their ongoing development of a new medical campus on Minot's southwest side, despite current financial struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan made the announcement at the joint press conference Tuesday at Minot City Hall with local leaders on the COVID-19 response.

On Monday, Trinity Health announced it would be furloughing roughly 350 employees and making pay cuts to its executive team and middle management, after incurring a 50-percent loss in business due to the pandemic.

