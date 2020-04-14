Trinity Health leadership addresses furloughs, new hospital project

Trinity Health spoke publicly on its move to furlough at least 350 employees at Tuesday's joint press conference.

Vice President Randy Schwan reassured those in attendance that all furloughed employees will return once the virus settles down.

“Together we will call back every member of that team to go back to work when our volumes return,” Schwan said.

The furloughs and pay cuts to management came upon news that Trinity had seen a loss of as much as 50 percent of business due to canceled appointments and operations.

Schwan also addressed the fate of Trinity's new medical campus, saying the current state of things will not impact the project.

“The mission critical projects, we see that new construction replacement hospital medical park as a critical project, will continue on an appropriate timeline,” Schwan said.

Schwan said they have had to pause a number of other construction projects around the facility.