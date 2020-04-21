Trinity Health asks public to wear face coverings at all facilities

Trinity Health announced Monday they are asking anyone entering any of their facilities to wear a cloth face covering.

Trinity said the request goes along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Vice President Randy Schwan recommended that people use cloth masks, not a surgical or N95 masks, which the CDC says should be reserved for health workers.

"A simple cloth face covering provides an effective safeguard against spreading or contracting COVID-19, regardless of the presence of symptoms. It might be a neckerchief, scarf, or any covering over the nose and mouth," said Schwan.