Trinity Health addresses testing protocol for COVID-19

At Tuesday’s joint press conference in Minot, Trinity Health said they want anyone who feels they need testing to get a test, and that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should work to schedule an appointment for testing.

The discussion came up amid questions over whether people in the community were denied testing, and what the standard is to get testing.

“There are state guidelines. I can tell you our push is to be even more lax than the state guidelines, because we want people with symptoms. If you call up and say 'Hey, I feel great, but I just want to get tested." You're not going to get tested right now. That might change, but if you have symptoms, we want you to call and go through that process,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sather, Trinity Health.

Anyone who thinks they are experiencing symptoms should not show up to a clinic, but instead call ahead for a pre-screening interview to determine if you need to be tested and where you should go.

