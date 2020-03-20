Trinity Health addresses impending testing supply shortage, visitation restrictions

Leaders with Trinity hospital say that medical supplies, including tests for COVID-19, are running low.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan says that testing for the virus has been going on for more than a week.

As of Friday afternoon, health officials have conducted more than 250 tests in Minot.

Most tests have been performed at the Trinity drive-through clinic at the Medical Arts facility, but due to limited supplies, have only been administered after a screening with hospital staff, who then schedule an appointment.

Schwan also says that supplies are expected to run out early next week.

“We expect to be able to go through our testing as we have been doing at that drive in clinic through this weekend, maybe Monday. But beyond that we are relying on more testing kits to be available,” Schwan said.

Dr. Jeffrey Sather, the chief of medical staff for Trinity, says that in screening, you will be asked travel-related questions, but the determining factor will be signs of symptoms.

“The big thing is, do you have those symptoms? Do you have fever, do you have cough, do you have shortness of breath? And then from the medical side there's some decision making as you're evaluated; do you have another reasonable cause for that?” Sather said.

Trinity is also suspending all hospital visitation for both of its buildings. Visitors who do fall into the exception category will be screened upon entry. Anyone showing signs of respiratory infection will not be allowed inside, and anyone under the age of 18 will not be permitted.

