Trinity Health addresses face mask requirement

Trinity Health Vice president Randy Schwan addressed the hospital's new policy that requires booth staff and patients to wear masks while at any of their facilities.

Trinity asked those who attend any of its facilities to wear a face covering, but not a surgical or N95 mask, since those should be reserved for healthcare workers.

“We don't require it to be a mask designed for that purpose, although there are a lot of people creating them now. Just bring something you can cover your mouth and nose with,” Schwan said.

