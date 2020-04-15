Trinity Catholic Schools coping with changes

With public school districts coming up with their own distant learning plans and meal distribution because of coronavirus, private institutions and Catholic schools are also making adjustments.

This is how Trinity Catholic Schools are coping with the changes.

Their online education plans aren't very different from Dickinson Public Schools as they are completing their education on the web like everyone else, but the one thing that's different is daily Mass, it's is online as well.

Almost every morning at 8:35 a.m., families log on to the school's website to participate in Mass with Father Kregg Hochhalter.

Trinity Catholic schools president Steve Glasser said, "Our mission you know, educating the whole student mind, body, and soul, so we're doing everything we can to, to continue to live out that mission."

Students are also taking the time to recite the Pledge of Allegiance along with their daily prayer.

Glasser said, "We have morning prayer every morning like we always did, Father Hochhalter has his morning prayer and announcements and then the elementary, Mrs. Tessier has hers as well."

If students need meals they have options.

Glasser said, "Very fortunate in our system, we don't have a lot of families that are on free and reduced lunch but, we're very grateful to our public school system we have a great relationship with them and they are providing, you know lunches and our students are eligible for those."

Glasser says he thanks everyone who was involved in coming up with this distant learning plan.

Glasser says they are trying to conduct business the best they can while remaining socially distanced.

