Trinity Catholic High School announces no-contact graduation ceremony plans

High school graduations are being planned now that guidelines have been set in place by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Dickinson Trinity Catholic High School has decided how its ceremony will operate.

The high school will do a no-contact graduation ceremony.

When a student is called to received their diploma they will walk up and grab it from a table and sit back down.

The ceremony will be held at their high school auditorium on May 17 at 2:30 p.m. MT.

Only graduates and parents or Guardians will be allowed in the auditorium.

Trinity Catholic Schools President Steve Glasser said, "Six feet between everyone and the, the graduates will sit with their parents and they will be socially distanced."

If others relatives want to see the ceremony it will be live streamed and recorded from the school's website.

