Tribal casinos can now participate in the Paycheck Protection Program

Tribal casino revenue is vital for the communities they're in.

And those who work there depend on their paychecks.

But the first phase of the Paycheck Protection Program excluded them.

The Small Business Administration left businesses who received more than one-third of their gross annual revenue from gaming out of the Paycheck Protection Program.

But lawmakers pushed to include casinos with fewer than 500 employees in the second phase of funding beginning Monday.

The five tribal casinos in the state follow federal policy and oversight, unlike other gaming businesses.

"We're not talking about the big major casinos out there, the Vegas style. We're talking the smaller, very mid-level casinos as we see here in North Dakota," says ND Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis.

Davis says the U.S. Department of Treasury and SBA leaders included casinos after conversations about how gaming provides resources and economic stability to tribal communities.

Businesses were encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure they'd receive funds, but the SBA's electronic portal crashed almost immediately.

