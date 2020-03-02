Trial set for three men caught in undercover sex sting in Bismarck

A Burleigh County judge scheduled a trial for three men accused of trying to meet up with a 16-year-old girl in January.

Prosecutors say Alexander Domson, Chad Male and Jumareo James are charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity.

The three men will appear together as co-defendants on July 16.

Burleigh County Sheriffs says they posed as an underage girl on a website used for commercial sexual activities.

Deputies say each man was going to pay the 16-year-old for sex.

Bruce Kasper, Jonathon Thompson, and Rodger Thompson were also arrested with solicitation, which is a misdemeanor charge for arranging to meet a girl who they thought was over the age of 18.