Trenton schools consider four-day school week

The Eight Mile School District in Trenton, N.D., might be one of the next to move to a four-day school week, but administrators say it’s out of necessity. It would be impossible for the district to keep its current schedule if it receives a literacy grant from the state worth millions of dollars.

Improving students’ abilities in subjects like math, science, reading and English is the goal of the grant.

State funds would allow the district to hire two full-time literacy coaches for both high-school and elementary school students for the next five years, and covers costs for the schools to have a daycare program. The district was one of several across the state deemed eligible.

Trenton High School Principal Steve Morben said: “They look primarily at our demographics in regards to level of poverty, in regards to our ethnicity, special-education population. From our understanding is that the state went on a 20 point scale, and we rated out as a 19, which means very high need.”

If the school receives the grant, teachers would have to add 10 days to their school year for professional development. That doesn’t fit in the budget, so the district applied for four-day weeks, which is becoming more popular in the western side of the state.

“Montana has been operating on four-day school weeks for quite some time, so Western North Dakota schools have seen what is happening in another state, in a neighboring state, and have seen successes and attributes that they appreciated there,” said North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Trenton is one of four that applied to start four-day school weeks next year. There are currently 10 public schools in North Dakota operating on that schedule.

Applying for four-day weeks means the district can consider the option if it’s approved, but it won’t make any decisions on the changes until it gathers opinions from the community.

There’s a public forum March 24 at 7 p.m. at Trenton Public Schools.