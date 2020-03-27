Travel woes: Minot man stranded in the Philippines amid COVID-19 restrictions

A recent report indicates that more than 33,000 Americans remain stranded overseas and are desperately trying to get home.

One of them is from Minot.

For Dan Janachovsky, this is not how he thought his trip would end up.

“They canceled the ferries on us, so I got stuck on Siquijor for the last 10 days,” said Janachovsky.

Janachovsky traveled to the Philippines to spend time with family several weeks ago, but travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic quickly set it in. He now finds himself struggling to find a flight back to the states.

“I've been working on this for almost probably two weeks to even come home, and it's been near impossible. Ferries canceled, flights canceled,” he said.

He said he's already purchased several flights in an effort to return, to no avail.

“People are running out of money, not everybody has the funds to be able to do it. Keep having to buy tickets through a new airline, just to be disappointed again. Hotel rooms cost money,” he said.

Janachovsky now finds himself in a hotel in the Filipino province Cebu. He said due to strict quarantines, supplies are slim.

“You can't even go out to the store and buy things. And even if you could, you ain't gonna find anything,” he said.

As for federal help, he says that's been slim to none as well.

“There have been no help at all. There's not even people working for the embassy right now. The embassies are closed. In the hardest time of anything where you kind of need them,” he said.

A weary Minot traveler, looking to get back home.

Janachovsky says even when he does eventually get back, he'll likely have to serve a voluntary 14-day quarantine before returning to work.