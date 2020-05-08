Travel restrictions lifted

With many states seeing the worst behind them, state borders are starting to open up. The State Officer Order restricting travel has been lifted.

The Travel Advisory that had been in place called for 14 days of isolation if an individual traveled across state lines. With many states losing their “hot spot” status, the CDC is clearing the way for more interstate travel.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he’s not worried about it spike in numbers.

"We're going to actually be really focusing our testing on people who may have been exposed but we're really pleased with the direction that this is going, but again we won't be alarmed if we see these numbers start to climb up on the daily rate again because of the focused work we're doing,” Burgum said.

And with many businesses reopening, state facilities are launching their own smart restart. Starting on Monday, May 11, the Department of Transportation will open their doors for appointment-only visits.

Individuals can renew their driver's licenses as well as their vehicle registrations.

However, the Executive Order that keeps drivers’ licenses and tabs valid as of March 1 without expiring will remain in place for the time being.

And with the road's opening, the governor is asking people to still limit their travel.

"If you are traveling, even around the state, always a good idea to minimize the number of stops, if you minimize the number of stops, minimize the number of interactions you have, the number of door handles you might touch, you're protecting yourself and your loved ones, because the less transmissible moments that you create or experience, the less likely the virus is going to continue moving,” Burgum said.

And finally, there's a new way to reuse masks and clean a personal protective equipment.

The state received a sanitization station by Battelle that sanitizes personal protective equipment, including masks and respirators. The station can clean up to 20,000 masks a day, but it is not yet operational.

The Department of Heath hopes to have it running within a few days.

