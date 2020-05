There's a little bit more traffic on Main Street in downtown Bismarck. City crews began replacing traffic lights at from 2nd to 7th street and Main after a study in January found that 65 intersections in Bismarck and Mandan area need improvement.

The city took public comments on which lights need the most improvement through the social pinpoint app. For a complete list of the 2020 city projects, go to the map link below.