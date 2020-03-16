Tracking COVID-19 hotspots based on positive tests

Johns Hopkins University says the US has about 45-hundred positive coronavirus cases.

InvestigateTV did some calculations to determine the COVID-19 hotspots across the country. They factored in population and the number of positive tests.

The most cases are in the northwest in Washington. As of 6:00 p.m. Monday night, there were nearly 800 positive results, by far the most cases when you take population into account.

Then we have a few states on the East Coast. New York is next in per capita cases, followed by Washington DC, and Massachusetts.

Colorado and then Louisiana are also seeing a large number of cases. Most of the Louisiana cases are in the New Orleans area.

Keep in mind, testing availability could be skewing some of these numbers. More tests have been accessible in a state like Washington than in other areas.

As more states increase testing, the higher coronavirus areas could change. In Ohio, last check the state had less than 50 positive test results, but state leaders plan to ramp up testing.

"I’ve been practicing id for a long time, I won’t be able to tell difference in a patient who has influenza vs COVID-19, no telltale diagnostic, lab or phys findings. Although we've increased testing capacity, haven't met demand out there from the public," said Dr. Steven Gordon, Cleveland Clinic Dept. of Infectious Disease.

The Cleveland Clinic is now doing in-house testing with results coming in just 8-to-12 hours.

The US is tracking about 10 days behind Italy. Sunday, Italy's minster of health said of the 20 thousand positive tests, more than half of those patients are in the hospital.

