"Tougher Than Dirt Tour" director discusses postponement

The Tougher Than Dirt Tour is a summer racing staple in Western North Dakota. Now, it's getting pushed back.

Organizers have postponed the five-leg Tougher Than Dirt Tour from its June dates to late July or August.

Tour Director Brandon Beeter said the goal is to keep the full slate of race nights.

"I don't think less tracks is necessarily the right option. Ultimately we could have cut a track out, but at the same time we're still waiting on clarification of really what we can and can't do for sporting events in North Dakota," said Beeter.

Beeter said track officials in Minot, Williston, Dickinson, Underwood, and Estevan, Saskatchewan were all on the same page with the decision.

"It wasn't even a question. Everybody was on board and we're hoping to get all five nights in on the tour with the normal classes running at each track," said Beeter.

Beeter added that the targeted return of mid-August at the latest is in play to avoid any conflict with fall specials at each track, like Motor Magic at Nodak Speedway.

"They run a two-day race to kind of cap their season off, so we would have to wrap this tour up before we enter into the month of September," said Beeter.

The Tougher Than Dirt Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on June 10 at McLean County Speedway in Underwood.